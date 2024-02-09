Last February 2, Vision Pro arrived on the US market, Apple's virtual and augmented reality viewer which in many ways revolutionizes the use of multimedia content as we know it. Among the features that most fascinated the first users of the device there are undoubtedly 3D cinema films, which for the first time can be seen at home with the same stereoscopic effect visible in the cinema, or rather even better: the VR viewing of the cinema screen, in addition to giving the illusion of being in front of a huge screen, is very clear and satisfying. And if Netflix decided not to create its own app for Vision Pro, Disney immediately wanted to ride the wave with a version of Disney+ that includes several 3D films in addition to the classic catalog. Apple, of course, has also made several films available on Apple TV to rent or purchase, as well as a series of exclusively made content. Although Vision Pro is not available in Italy, and probably won't be until the end of the year, it is more than likely that at launch it will feature the same selection of 3D content, updated with the upcoming ones and local productions.
3D movies available on Disney+
- Aladdin (2019)
- Alice through the looking glass
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Avatars
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Avengers: Endgame
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Black Panther
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Black Widow
- Captain America: Civil War
- Captain Marvel
- Coco / Coco en Español
- Doctor Strange (2016)
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Elemental
- Enchanting
- Finding Nemo
- Frozen Il
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Incredibles 2
- Inside Out
- The Jungle Book (2016)
- The Lion King (2019)
- The Little Mermaid (2023)
- Luca
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Oceania
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Strange World
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Thor: Ragnarok
3D movies available on Apple TV (for rent or sale)
- 47 Ronin
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Cirque Du Soleil: Worlds Away
- Dunes
- Everest
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Mortal Engines
- Pacific Rim Uprising
- Sanctum
- Shrek
- Skyscraper
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- The Little Princess
- The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
- Trolls
- Trolls World Tour
- Warcraft
