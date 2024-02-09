Last February 2, Vision Pro arrived on the US market, Apple's virtual and augmented reality viewer which in many ways revolutionizes the use of multimedia content as we know it. Among the features that most fascinated the first users of the device there are undoubtedly 3D cinema films, which for the first time can be seen at home with the same stereoscopic effect visible in the cinema, or rather even better: the VR viewing of the cinema screen, in addition to giving the illusion of being in front of a huge screen, is very clear and satisfying. And if Netflix decided not to create its own app for Vision Pro, Disney immediately wanted to ride the wave with a version of Disney+ that includes several 3D films in addition to the classic catalog. Apple, of course, has also made several films available on Apple TV to rent or purchase, as well as a series of exclusively made content. Although Vision Pro is not available in Italy, and probably won't be until the end of the year, it is more than likely that at launch it will feature the same selection of 3D content, updated with the upcoming ones and local productions.

3D movies available on Disney+

Aladdin (2019)

Alice through the looking glass

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Avatars

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Black Panther

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Widow

Captain America: Civil War

Captain Marvel

Coco / Coco en Español

Doctor Strange (2016)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elemental

Enchanting

Finding Nemo

Frozen Il

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Incredibles 2

Inside Out

The Jungle Book (2016)

The Lion King (2019)

The Little Mermaid (2023)

Luca

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Oceania

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Raya and the Last Dragon

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Strange World

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Ragnarok

3D movies available on Apple TV (for rent or sale)