Between the 1960s and 1970s, Mercedes-Benz created a series of cars dedicated to testing new-concept engines such as Wankel, Diesel and turbochargers. C111 was the acronym that enclosed those cars, an acronym that is very topical these days given that the same car manufacturer of the Star has unveiled the new concept car Vision One Eleven just in his tribute.

C111 inspiration

It is no coincidence that the references to the C111 are different, one above all the presence of gull-wing doors but not only that, since the luxurious and flamboyant interiors have also been developed in homage to him. What radically changes however is the engine configuration: farewell to ICE technology, the new Vision One-Eleven stands out for the presence of two axial flux electric motors mounted at the rear of the British company Yasa and a battery with liquid-cooled cylindrical cells and equipped with a new chemistry developed to be used in motorsports. A more than interesting suggestion on the motor aspect that will characterize the future electric sports cars signed by Mercedes-Benz.

Promising performance

We do not know what the specifics are related to power and range of this concept car, even if Mercedes-Benz has defined the potential of its transmission as high as to be able to “bringing electric mobility to a new level of performance and efficiency”. A concept underlined by the Chief Technology Officer of the Star brand, Markus Schäfer, who declared: “The Vision One-Eleven explores new avenues for the future of performance, delivering one horsepower similar to what we see in motorsport“.

Luxurious and sporty interior

A look also inside the passenger compartment, characterized above all by the presence of the cushions of the two seats integrated into the floor. The pedals, leather-wrapped F1-style steering wheel and seat backs are also adjustableto allow the driver to assume a comfortable driving position. From a technological point of view we find a central touchscreen display equipped with the latest MBUX software version from Mercedes-Benz and available with augmented reality features.