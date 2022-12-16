Fashion, Vision of Super aims to reach 15 million in turnover in 2023

A new way of conceiving the fashion world it is possible and Vision of Super is proof of this: the brand born in 2018 from Dario Pozzia young, creative and visionary entrepreneur with an eclectic past behind him, closed the 2022 with over 6 million euros in turnover against 180 thousand in 2018, the year of its foundation. However, the group, appreciated by the community for its bold and contemporary style, does not intend to stop: in 2023 the goal is to bring the revenue to overcome the 15 million euros, leveraging on an increasingly expanding range of women’s collections, children’s fashion, beachwear and numerous collaborations.

At the basis of the success of the brand there are certainly three fundamental values: determination, positivity and teamwork. Besides that loyal customers it’s a community real and social enlarged that includes beyond 400,000 followers split across various platforms socialsuch as Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, BeReal, YouTube, Telegram, Discord, WeChat, Spotify, Twitch and the gaming world for a total of 5 million monthly interactions.

“In recent years, we have grown rapidly thanks to strength of a community that identifies with our values. I started with almost non-existent private capital, which is why I am particularly proud of the results we have achieved and of ours ever-expanding team, about thirty professionals divided between marketing, communication, e-commerce, design and commercial. A young teamthe average age is around 26, made up of80% from women that we talk via Whatsapp, photos and brief reflections”, he commented Dario Pozzicreative and founder of the brand.

“In terms of productPozzi underlined again, there were very important ones stylistic and qualitative evolutionswhich they made Vision of Super And Phobia Archive two must-have brands for our reference target but it was the communication that made the difference”.





“In line with the rock and sharing spirit of Vision of Super, we have chosen to communicate by focusing on the community especially at a digital level, through micro influencers, with music, sport, parties and special events. Ways through which fashion traditionally communicates, such as fashion shows, are very far from our logic Yes I am And No Pasa Nada it will ferry us towards the future”, concluded Pozzi.

Subscribe to the newsletter

