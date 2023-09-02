BMW completely changes course with the Neue Klasse: the Germans go from busy designs to überclean design.

You have concept cars that are completely meaningless, but you also have concept cars that are a concrete harbinger of what is to come. The Vision Neue Class is one of the last category. This is a very important concept car, because this car shows what the next generation of BMWs (the Neue Klasse) will look like.

In terms of design throws BMW it completely takes a different tack, because all unnecessary frills go overboard. The Neue Klasse has a very clean design, without unnecessary lines or folds. This does not come as a complete surprise, because with the Vision Neue Class, BMW picks up where they left off with the i Vision Dee.

Production ready?

When you see this car you don’t immediately think ‘production ready’, but Oliver Zipse of BMW previously promised that the Vision Neue Class would be close to the production car. So it seems that BMW will just put a futuristic concept car into production, as they did with the i3 and i8.

Shark nose

Futuristic or not, the design of the Vision Neue Class is clearly inspired by the past. For example, the sharknose is making a comeback and the wide grille with the headlights incorporated is also inspired by the classic BMWs. It would have been nice if they also brought back the round headlights, but they don’t.

The Neue Class also has the contours of a classic sedan, although the ‘bonnet’ is a bit on the short side. It is, after all, an electric car. In combination with the large 21-inch wheels, this ensures proportions that are somewhat cartoonish.

Also special is the edge under the side windows. This would be very innovative, were it not for the Chevrolet Volt/Opel Ampera that already had this 12 years ago. The difference is that the edge is transparent, so you can study the road next to you.

Light show

BMW, but also a whole light show, with an animation in the grille as a welcome ceremony. Or as BMW describes it itself: “a lighting staging with precise three-dimensional animation that ensures intuitive interaction as soon as the driver approaches the car.” To complete the fairground, there are also illuminated signals at the bottom of the side windows.

iDrive

In addition to a new design language, a completely new generation of iDrive makes its debut in the Vision Neue Class. BMW was already phasing out the well-known rotary knob, but now they are going one step further in banning physical buttons. Operation takes place entirely via the specially shaped central display and the steering wheel.

There is also an important role for ‘BMW Panoramic Vision’. This is effectively a head-up display across the entire width of the windshield. In addition to the driver, the passenger can also enjoy this.

The interior of the Vision Neue Class is therefore very futuristic, but there are also some classic elements here. Then we are mainly talking about the seats, which are covered with orange corduroy fabric. This gives the interior a bit of a 1970s vibe.

New battery technology

In terms of technology, it is not yet concrete, but BMW is applying new battery technology to the Neue Class in any case. Thanks to round cells, the new batteries have a 20% higher energy density than BMW’s current batteries. This should result in loading speeds that are up to 30% faster. In addition, a 30% greater range is possible.

That is very nice of course, but the question is: how long will it take before these cars are in the showroom? You have to be patient for that, because the first production model of the Neue Klasse series will not arrive until 2025. It’s a good thing that the design is so futuristic.

