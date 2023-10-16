“How do you go from the brink of bankruptcy to a turnover of 131 million, avoiding the risk of dismissal and promoting a company with 300 employees? With vision, audacity and good management control.” This is the recipe that the president of Authos Francesco Di Ciommo shared on Wednesday 11 October with Business Economics students and aspiring accountants during the Turin National Congress 2023 – Resumption of the work of the Aldo Milanese forum which took place last Wednesday. “Let’s work together for the future of the profession,” continued Di Ciommo. A path, that of the entrepreneur, recognized once again as an example of solidity, innovation and an example of virtuousness.