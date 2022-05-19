Mercedes and AMG they unveiled the prototype Vision AMGan electric car that certainly leaves you speechless for many truly distinctive design details. It looks like the car of the “bad guys” in action movies, with the large, particularly aggressive front grille and the trio of small headlights reminiscent of the stylized three-pointed star. The very short bonnet compensates for the length of the rear, which is decidedly oversized. The long wheelbase and the short overhangs, with the wide wheels and the very distinctive rear spoiler, complete the picture of a car that does not really look like a Mercedes, betraying similarities here and there with Porsche history.

The four-seater car is based on the dedicated platform AMG.EA, currently under development in Affalterbach for the fully electric high-performance models. Externally, the closing lines have been reduced, seeking harmonious shapes from the front to the rear. The rear and side windows are painted in the same Alubeam silver as the bodywork. The A-pillar is clearly positioned forward, the mirrors have been replaced by a camera.

The heart of the Vision AMG is innovation Axial Flux engine developed by Yasa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz. The AMG-specific grille with vertical bars has been retained as a hallmark of the brand. This component is painted in body color and fully integrated into the front. Three LED elements form a stylized and three-dimensional Mercedes star. These two headlights are visually connected via a horizontal light strip above the grille. The light band can display a variety of animations, ranging from a welcome signature to constant light.

At the rear, what looks like exhausts are actually LED rings. In short, the look is that of an endothermic, but without the sound. The rear diffuser just below it is painted a deep black. The direct connection to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team is evident in further visual details, with functional elements in carbon fiber. The car is fitted with 22-inch wheels with aerodynamic coatings.

“The Vision AMG spectacularly shows what electrification could look like in Mercedes-AMG, while staying true to the brand’s aesthetic. Elements of the future, such as luminous signatures and illuminated high-tech grille, underline the progressive evolution of our Sensual Purity design language“, has explained Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. “With its radical proportions, this car shows the next step in design, building on the VISION EQXX and moving further into the world of luxury“.