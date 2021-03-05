What is specific about the art of photography is to witness what has existed: “Ça to été”, Says each photo, in the words of Roland Barthes, in themselves touched with melancholy, because that which has been is no longer, altered by each of the minutes that have passed since the camera was fired. Sooner or later there is no photo that is not the portrait of a ghost. Japanese photographer Tomoko Yoneda does something different. What she portrays is not the visibility of the things and the people present but their absence, their already distant disappearance. Tomoko Yoneda grew up in Japan, but emigrated very young to the United States and then to England, where she now lives, and from where she travels with her camera to often remote places to photograph what no longer exists, sometimes the faint traces of a fact or a presence and many more erased completely, what was for a long time and is no longer or what happened atrociously and has not left a single trace.

