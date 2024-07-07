Here is the letter of a Calabrian “maid” to Vittorio Feltri

The words spoken a few days ago by continue to make noise Victor Feltri: Il Giornale editorialist attacked the new Avs MEP Ilaria Saliscomparing her look to “a waitress from Catanzaro: the lowest thing you can imagine“. The mayor of the city expressed immediate indignation Nicholas Flowery: “Vittorio Feltri is the true face of Padania. We will take him to court for his unacceptable insults to our city and for his racist comments. These are the champions of differentiated autonomy. He should be ashamed and if he has a modicum of decency he should apologize to Catanzaro and to the women who toil in bars and restaurants with great dignity. Ever more determined to resist the bullying and arrogance of the Padanians”. Harsh words that immediately pushed the journalist toto formally apologize: “If you are offended, I apologize, but I don’t understand the reason for the offense,” Feltri told Radio 24.

But it’s not just the exchange between Feltri and the mayor. There’s also a dig at the editorialist Catia Corbelli, Calabrian hostess (therefore waitress) who lined up the journalist’s statements (and errors).



“Dear director Vittorio Feltri,



I would have liked to ignore what you said through the social channels of Il Giornale but, after having accepted the opinion of those who know what is behind my work, I feel the need to take a position, on behalf of the category you mentioned. I am Catia Corbellihostess and therefore waitress, since it is rare that I am not found at the tables “bringing dishes” or, as my guests say, offering knowledge of my territory in terms of gastronomic traditions and biodiversity. I run an inn with my family in Mormanno, CALABRIA.



In truth, I initially laughed a lot at his remark on Salis, regarding my category of workers, but not because of the “Catanzaro waitress’s” dress, the lowest thing you can imagine (also because he didn’t even limit himself to following with the “black boor”) but because I thought of how one can reduce oneself just to gain visibility. Then I thought that She has an age and an undisputed experience in the field of journalism and communication and I am deeply sorry for her. I felt sorry out of respect for your “human being”, regardless of being from the north or the south, of any longitude or latitude, white or black, woman or man or of any identity, whether or not you wear a shirt; like you or exactly like the waiters!



Returning to height, I am 1.70 m tall and, think about it, to implement my height I obtained my studies at Unical and UMG in Germaneto (don’t get angry with me for this…). The aside is due to the fact that in the various restaurants it is not difficult to find graduates and graduates with multiple degrees who, not always out of need (often because they believe in a revolution), invest in catering; or hotel management students who want to enrich their skills and realize their projects. As for style, we in the room, you won’t believe it, we tend to wash ourselves, put on make-up and wear clothes related to our role, like at weddings, like in operating rooms.… do you think I am so careful and elegant at funerals that I am mistaken for the “he was…”!

What he doesn’t know and doesn’t consider is the huge sacrifice that lies behind our work. Whether it’s in a bar or a restaurant, no family lunches and dinners: if you’re young and free, you end up late at night, when the others are already organized. You don’t have weekends at the seaside or in the mountains, so it becomes difficult to build relationships, even sentimental ones. (but not impossible, we’re so cool…).



If you are a mother or father, you have to understand who to leave your children with and where to bang your head to follow them in their studies, in everyday life, at school-family meetings. and you feel compelled to recover the hours invested in important events, further taking away time from the essence of your life. So, if you do it for many years, you organize your child’s 18th birthday and while you should enjoy the event in full joy, a lump in your throat suffocates you because you did not realize when it happened that your child became an adult.



You have to know the languages ​​and, deeply, your territory, because if you don’t know how to answer you diminish your role. and the business you work in. I could go on with endless examples, but I will just remind you that we are always smiling, telling people in your condition, and fortunately not only, “Hello, welcome, come in.” Because we are capable, cultured and empathetic.



Now, could you kindly explain to me what you mean by “the lowest thing imaginable”?

I conclude with an invitation and a piece of advice: come to Calabria, because I really don’t know where he has been. And if your aesthetic sense is so high, I suggest you deepen your knowledge of fashion and perhaps create a line from which MEPs and waitresses can draw!!!



Long live the waitresses, then, of Catanzaro, Calabria and all over the world! Long live those who work with dignity and courage!



Cordially,

Catia Corbelli”.