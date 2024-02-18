The hypothesis: Santanchè continues to govern Visibilia?

“Formally walking out the door with my resignation, However, Daniela Santanchè always remains firmly central in Visibilia, the listed publishing and advertising group she founded”. Il Fatto Quotidiano writes this today, according to which Santanchè “still governs de facto through Visibilia Concessionaria Srl”.

According to the newspaper directed by Marco Travaglio, “this is attested by the inspection report decided by the Court of Milan: Concessionaria is the driving force of Visibilia Editore, a listed company of which Santanchè was president until January 2022 which, with the withdrawal of the majority shareholder Sif Italy is now reduced to an empty box without employees. For Editore, of which Francesco Maggioni is the sole director, the Concessionaire manages accounting, administration, headquarters, telephones, internet, electronics. For its sister company Visibilia Editrice it manages treasury, payments to creditors and relations with banks”.

Again according to Il Fatto Quotidiano, “in a brief filed in Court in Milan by their lawyer, the minority shareholders led by Zeno thus maintain that for over a year and a half Visibilia Editore has continued to operate in total continuity with the previous governance and probably continues to gravitate within the orbit of the old management group given that all accounting and administrative management is in the hands of the Concessionaire and, therefore, under the control of the previous group”.