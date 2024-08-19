Visibilia, Santanché: “Nothing to be ashamed of. The truth will be known soon”

Daniela Santanchè must wait until October to know the outcome of the investigations into the Visibilia case, in fact the preliminary hearing is scheduled for autumn. Milan Prosecutor’s Office he also closed the second investigation with the hypothesis of false accounting for the alleged irregular management of Visibilia Publisher. While last March 22nd at the Minister of Tourism had been notified another notice of closure of investigations preliminaries for the alleged fraud at INPS in the undue disbursement of the Covid-19 redundancy fund for 13 employees of Visibilia Editore and Visibilia Concessionaria.

“Resign if sent to trial? In the meantime – says Santanché – we must wait for the preliminary hearing set for October. Me anyway I don’t think I’m being sent to trial. If the judiciary is rightthere is no possibility of referral to trial. What they did to me, would not have happened to ten other entrepreneurs – she added -. I am calm I have no worries I have confidence in myself because I know who I am, I wasn’t born rich and I’ve always worked, I look at myself in the mirror and I have nothing to be ashamed of. The truth will come out“.