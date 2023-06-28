After Mario Sechi with Meloni, Santucci “gives up” Santanchè: stampede of CDX communicators

After the farewell of Mario Sechi as boss communication manager at Palazzo Chigi now comes another greeting: in conjunction with the media storm erupted for the “Report” investigation, the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanche loses its spokesperson: Nicoletta Santuccithe. She too, like Sechi, leaves only after three months of work. The reason? Officially for “personal reasons”. The newspaper notes it The paper which recalls a detail: the stampede of the Center-right communicators it is not an “isolated” case.

“The story of journalists leaving ministries is starting to be a constant to think about,” underlines Il Sheet. “It happened to Francesco Lollobrigida with the head of the press office, but also a Joseph Vallettara with the spokesman and Adolfo Urso as well”. but the result does not change: there is a very strategic minister for the Brothers of Italy, in Milan, in the trenches “, concludes the newspaper.

Subscribe to the newsletter

