The Minister of Tourism Santanchè expected in the Senate on 5 July. But none question time

There Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchewill speak in the hall of Senate Wednesday July 5th at 15. The formula chosen is that of the information at Palazzo Madama, like this the exponent Of Brothers of Italy will report on the management of Visibiliathe company she founded and at the heart of journalistic inquiries (from Il Fatto to Report) and judicial. However, there will be no questions from the senators, as requested instead by the opposition parties. The question time “would have turned into target practice, information seems to me the most suitable tool to allow the minister to explain”, commented the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, at the end of the group leaders’ conference .



The request for a clarification in the Chamber (but also for the resignation of Santanchè) had been made for days by the Democratic Party, the 5 Star Movement and the Green-Left Alliance. Subsequently, Lega and Forza Italia had also asked the minister to explain her position to the Chambers, creating some discontent among Fdi’s allies. Then even Prime Minister Meloni said she was “happy with Santanchè’s willingness” to report to Parliament.

