Visibilia, Ruffino suicide: he didn’t have serious health problems. Notes for family members

There would have been no signs of the suicide of Luca Ruffino, president of Visibilia. Prosecutor Daniela Bartolucci, who coordinates the investigation together with her colleague Maria Giuseppina Gravina, ordered the seizure of the weapon with which he took his own life; Gravina is also among the magistrates who deal with the Visibilia affair. As usual in these cases, ballistic tests will be carried out even if there seems to be no doubt about the voluntary gesture.

From what is learned from the first investigations in the context of the investigation opened by the Milan prosecutor’s office for “instigation to suicide”, it emerges that Luca Ruffino would not have had serious overt health problems. According to what is learned, in the last few days he would have seemed to those close to him “down in tone”. The autopsy should be scheduled for tomorrow or the day after; the body is in the Institute of Forensic Medicine. Family members who, at the moment, have not yet appointed a trusted lawyer in view of the autopsy will be resentful. Ruffinus, who was also president of Sif Italia, a company for the administration and management of real estate assets, left notes for family members, collaborators and condominiums. Brief communication which, it is reiterated in the investigative field, had nothing to do with work problems or with the legal case involving Visibilia.

