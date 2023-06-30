Visibilia, new cards on the Negma background. Involved a bank in Rome

In one of the three files opened in Milan on the Visibilia case, involving the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchethe Milan prosecutor’s office, according to reports L’Handlehas already made acquisitions of documents in recent months also from Banca Finnat, not investigated and based in Rome. Credit institution in which he allegedly opened accounts for the Negma fund, which had subscribed convertible bonds with Visibilia publisher and with two other companies managed in the past by the Fdi senator, namely Ki Group and Bioera.

He spoke about Banca Finnat and Negma’s accounts in an article Daily fact. According to what has been learned, in the context of the investigation for insider trading, at the moment charged to unknown parties, on Negma’s rescue operations of some companies, investigators and investigators have already acquired useful documents at the Roman bank. The one for insider trading is one of the three investigations pending in the prosecutor’s office.

Another onecoordinated by the assistant Laura Pedio and the prosecutor Maria Gravina, sees in the center the false accounting and bankruptcy charges (this could fall) for the management of the Visibilia group by Santanchè and other former administrators under investigation. This investigation should be finalized by the end of July.

There third it is at the moment without a crime nor investigated and focuses on Ki Group. In the coming days, prosecutors Luigi Luzi and Maria Gravina will have to file an opinion with the bankruptcy court on the company’s request to access the simplified composition with creditors.

