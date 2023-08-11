Visibilia, the risk of failure and the mystery surrounding Ruffino’s death

There is no peace for society Visibiliawhich first ended up at the center of controversy for Daniela’s financial management Santanchè and recently returned to very close news due to the death of the president of the group that had recently taken over the shares of the minister. Luca Ruffinus he shot himself in his home in Milan and the story remains shrouded in mystery, given that the autopsy has excluding that the manager was seriously ill as someone close to him claimed. Visibilia now risks bankruptcy and for this reason, one has arrived to Santanchè’s rescue – reports Open – historical friend: the Rai sports journalist Paola Ferrari. It was registered on August 2 last year share transfer agreement between Immobiliare Dani and Alevi srl.

The latter company detected 25% of Visibilia concessionaire, the company that collects advertising for the publications of Daniela Santanché’s group and – continues Open – among others also for the newspaper Il Riformista of which Matteo is political director Renzi. Alevi is the holding company of Rai sports journalist Paola Francesca Ferrari, who is also Marco’s wife DeBenedettison of the industrialist and financier Carlo De Benedetti.

