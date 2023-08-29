Visibilia, agreement reached with the Revenue Agency. Averted bankruptcy?

The agreement proposed by Visibilia srl ​​in liquidation to the Revenue Agency has been reached to pay almost 1.3 million euros of tax debts over ten years, exactly 1.294 million through 20 six-monthly installments, but some conditions and guarantees have been placed. This is what transpires from judicial sources.

This move, which will end up in the file of the civil judge, it can help to remove the specter of bankruptcy hypothesized by the Milan prosecutors who are also investigating false accounting against the former publishing galaxy founded by the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanché. The peace proposal to the Revenue Agency and the main creditors – which raises the figure to around 1.5 million euros -, presented on May 29, provides for a substantial commitment by Minister Santanché through the Dani real estate company, as well as from the results of the Twiga bathhouse, now in the hands of comrade Kunz Dimitri of Habsburg Lorraine.

In the application for approval of debt restructuring agreements, signed by the lawyers Salvatore Sanzo, Diana Burroni and Daniele Nataloni, on which the court of Milan will have to pronounce, it is noted that the senator of the Brothers of Italy receives an indemnity of 95 thousand euros net per year “additional resource available to the majority shareholder depending on the financial support to be given to the company for the payment of debts and, therefore, the success of the agreements”.

