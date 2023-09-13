Visibilia, Dimitri Kunz recorded. His conversation with the employee is in the records of the Prosecutor’s Office

There double investigation on Visibilia continues and new details emerge. If on the front of the suicide of President Luca Ruffino investigations are still underway to understand whether or not there was a connection between the extreme gesture and his affairs, in terms of corporate accounts the question is very different and does not turn in favor of the minister Santanchè. To complicate things now – we read in La Stampa – it is also discovered that the partner of the owner of Turismo Dimitri Kunz had been registered while speaking with employees about the CIG issue. The document placed on record by the Prosecutor’s Office dates back to 12 November 2021. The registration was carried out by Federica Big bottlethe employee in Cig which led the company before the labor judge in Rome.

In total – continues La Stampa – i employees put in redundancy agreement it would be 13. And Kunz said to Bottiglione: “Federica, sorry… now, it’s clear that It’s not like we can return them to INPS because it would be like to admit … you can’t do it, otherwise get everyone in trouble“. And again: “You got yourself in order, eh… but maybe you put the company in difficulty, which instead all you had to do was talk to us about it“. Bottiglione, however, said he had “lived in the unawareness of my situation“.

