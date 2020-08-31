No chess player has received an Arjuna Award for the past seven years and veteran Vishwanath Anand is hopeful of a player associated with the sport in the National Awards list next year after becoming the Indian team’s champion (jointly) in the Chase Olympiad. Will be the name. The Indian chess team jointly became the Chase Olympiad champion with Russia on Sunday.

Anand said, ‘I hope that this will start many positive things including the rethinking of Arjuna Award by the Sports Ministry and the Dronacharya Award for Chess. A very long time has passed (when a chess player has received this award). Anand himself has also been the winner of the Khel Ratna, the country’s highest sports award besides the Arjuna Award.

The last player to receive the Arjuna Award for Chess was Abhijeet Gupta, who received the award in 2013. Only two coaches in chess have received the Dronacharya Award so far, including Raghunandan Vasant Gokhale (1986) and Koneru Ashok (2006).

50-year-old Anand said, “Sometimes you have to make your presence felt and I hope that it will provide positive motivation for many things.”



Five-time World Champion Anand’s hopes of becoming India’s winner were dealt a blow when Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh lost their match due to lack of connection with the server. Anand said, ‘I did not think so. I mean obviously the strongest argument in our favor was that the connection fault with the server was not from our side. ‘

He said, ‘In this case it was immediately known that there was no mistake on our part. In such a situation, Fiday had to ask for our demand. The veteran said that he hoped these bouts would be played again.



He said, ‘I thought the second match would be played again. You know that this does not please the Russian players. I think FIDE took the other route and declared the two teams joint winners.

Apart from Anand, the Indian senior men’s team included Vidit Gujarati (captain), P. Harikrishna and Arvind Chidambaram (reserve). In the senior women’s team, Koneru Hampi, D Harika, Bhakti Kulkarni and R.K. Vaishali was involved.