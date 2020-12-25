People will be asked to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will visit all 18 thousand villages of Gujarat from January 15 for this. A senior officer of the organization gave this information on Friday. VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain said that his organization will deploy some 40 lakh volunteers across the country to contact 65 crore Hindus living in 5.23 lakh villages as part of the fundraising exercise.Jain said, ‘There are 18 thousand 556 villages in Gujarat and we will go to all. Our volunteers will approach every Hindu as part of the campaign to raise funds for the Ram temple. ‘ He said that all sections of the society are getting help. The Jain community has presented a silver brick for the temple construction which weighs 25 kg. He claimed, ‘We have decided not to take money from the government or a few select traders. Ram temple will be built with the contribution of the whole nation.

A senior VHP official said that Govind Dholakia, the founder chairman of Sri Ramakrishna Exports, a leading diamond company in Surat, has been appointed as the chairman of the VHP committee that will lead the fund-raising campaign in Gujarat.