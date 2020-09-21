Head of the cardiac surgery center of the military hospital named after A.A. Vishnevsky, Alexander Lishchuk said that the institution is planning to carry out complex operations, including a face transplant.

He emphasized that this became possible due to the receipt of the corresponding license to conduct operations. In this regard, special departments for heart, organ and tissue transplantation are formed in the hospital.

“I would like us to deal not only with the heart, but our responsibility would include the liver, kidneys, finger transplantation, up to face transplantation,” the doctor said.RIA News»On Monday 21 September.

According to Lishchuk, at the first stage, it is planned to perform 50 such operations per year. At the same time, he noted, about a thousand Russians are on the waiting list for transplantation of various organs, while the waiting period reaches three years.

In October last year, it was reported that for the first time in Russian practice, surgeons restored patency of the coronary artery without using a radiopaque contrast agent.