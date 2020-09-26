Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the ballwood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is constantly being discussed about his case. At the same time, after the angle of drugs in this case, now this case is getting bigger and the film industry is getting criticized everywhere. Now in such a situation, the famous director of Bollywood Vishal Bhardwaj has expressed his displeasure on those who are engaged in bringing the Bollywood into disrepute.

Recently, Vishal Bhardwaj talked about the ongoing drugs controversy in Bollywood in one of his interviews and called all the allegations rubbish. Vishal feels that some people want to spoil the image of Bollywood. According to sources, Vishal Bhardwaj said that – ‘People of the film industry help each other. He himself is an outsider even after that he had a good experience here.

Apart from this, Vishal further said- ‘I don’t think there is any toxic culture in Bollywood. The film unit is like a family, which is being tried to ruin. We know why all this is happening, leave us on our condition. There is no meaning to outsiders and insiders, it is just a rumor. The emotional support you will get here will not be found anywhere. Those who are cursing today are abusing them and will buy tickets and go to see the film. Let us come Friday.

We all know that since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, there is a fast discussion on brotherhood in Bollywood. Also, the angle of drugs has also come up in this case. Due to this, many big Bollywood stars are being questioned. NCB has made inquiries with many stars such as Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan. Since the name of Bollywood’s top actress in this case, the film industry is facing a lot of notoriety.