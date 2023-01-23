ROME (Reuters) – European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on Monday that he did not share the view that the bank would be better off risking an excessive tightening of monetary policy than a lower rate hike.

Italian central bank governor Visco, who is generally seen as “dovish” in the Governing Council, said in a speech in Rome that in his opinion raising interest rates too quickly or too slowly carries equal risks.

“I’m not convinced that today it’s better to risk squeezing too much than squeezing too little,” he said.