Visco jr, his release from prison means full collaboration. Now the complicit managers are afraid

They arrive important news regarding the incident that led to the arrest of Gabriele Visco on charges of influence trafficking And corruption. The former manager of Invitalia and son of former minister Vincenzo Visco, decided to collaborate with justice and so he was freed. Now many are trembling – we read in Repubblica – managers and entrepreneurs who would be involved in this story. Visco jr would not have revealed only the world of favors, relationships, promises and boasts. But he would have confirmed – according to what Repubblica reports – also the charges against himfrom the money taken, to the “packets of pasta“, the code name he used to talk about money.

Gabriel Visco – Repubblica claims – he would also have helped to clarify new investigative insights which were indicated to him by the prosecutors of Rome, the same ones who discovered the two fronts on which the manager acted. On one side promised usefulness and on the other asked for support to advance his career. His friends, the entrepreneurs, worked hard for him, to ensure that the right man was in the right place: they contacted ministers, undersecretaries or ecclesiastical circles. And then – concludes Repubblica – they paid to have informationto win the Invitalia tenders which concerned the hydrogeological instability.