Visco jr, the investigation papers: the business of renovations of religious buildings

They emerge new details on the investigation that led to the arrest of Gabriele Visco, former manager of Invitalia and son of former minister Vincenzo. He was the attempt to enter the business of renovating ecclesiastical buildings to find sponsors for his career also in the Vatican to cost, last April – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – the job at Invitalia of Gabriele Visco, the senior manager who ended up under house arrest on Tuesday. He is the CEO of the Agency of the Ministry of Economy, Bernardo Mattarellato tell it to the investigators: “Every now and then Visco he was dealing with things that didn't concern him, such as incentives for religious hospitals. On March 13, 2023, I learned from an email that met Minister Urso's chief of staff together with a priest, going beyond his function. Invitalia must not carry out lobbying activities and I found it the circumstance is serious“.

More than dismissal, in reality – continues Il Corriere – it was an agreement and Visco claims, intercepted: “Since 2019 I have brought 70 million to lnvitaliascary numbers, no one can tell me anything. In fact they didn't write it to me, they fired me in that way, even stupid, which in the end is easily demonstrable that stuff was just part of what I did“.