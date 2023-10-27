QUByte Interactive announces that VISCO Collection is available starting today on the digital stores of PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) at the price of €19.99.
Within the collection we find seven arcade classics updated for modern platforms:
- Andro Dunos
- Bang Bead
- Captain Tomaday
- Flip Shot
- Ganryu
- Goal! Goal! Goal!
- Neo Drift Out
Let’s see the launch trailer below.
VISCO Collection – Launch Trailer
