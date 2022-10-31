Visco: “Continue with the rate hike to mitigate the risk of a run-up between prices and wages”

From the neo executive to possible new ones budget variancesfrom the dear energy to the raising of the spreadfrom the savings of the Italians now eroded to economic forecasts gray on Italy ( despite the latest data on GDP released by Istat higher than expected ): the governor of Bank of Italy, Ignazio Viscoin his speech on the occasion of the 98th World Savings Day, first of all asked for “prudence” from the new center-right government led by Giorgia Meloniin view of complicated (economic) months.

For a “decisive and persistent decrease” of Italian spread “prudence on the public budget and policies aimed at bringing the country back on a high path of growth remain crucial”, said Visco, recalling that the Italian figure “which in recent weeks had been affected by political uncertainty and increased risk aversion in the marketsin the last few days it has fallen to 210 basis points, a level even considerably higher than those prevailing in other countries in the area affected by the debt crisis like ours ten years ago “.

In such an uncertain scenario, “the rise in official rates it will have to continue to mitigate the risk that the persistence of high inflation caused by the succession of ‘supply’ shocks will translate on the expectations of households and businesses, fueling the dynamics of prices and causing stronger increases in wages “, remarked Visco. “THE costs of inflation – he reiterated – require a decisive intervention by the Governing Council of the ECB aimed at avoiding the danger that it is translated on expectations, triggering a run-up between prices and wages, with the risk of increasing its duration and amplifying its negative effects on our economies “.

“The rate of increase and their point of arrival – Visco warned – cannot be predetermined on the basis of pre-established projections or scenarios, which at this stage have a purely indicative nature “.” The high uncertainty – said the governor – requires to proceed in gradually, carefully assessing the adequacy of the monetary stance on the basis of the evidence that will gradually become available. It doesn’t work anyway underestimated the danger that the deterioration of the economic outlook turns out to be worse than expected, making an excessively rapid step in the normalization of policy rates disproportionate. This is a risk that the Council will have to take into account in the coming months, as well as letting inflation remain excessively high for too long “.

Visco: “Italy must outline a realistic path to repayment of the debt: it would be a sign of credibility”

“Following the necessary normalization of monetary conditions, the cost of servicing the debt is set to rise. This makes it even more important to map out a realistic path to continue with the gradual recovery from the high levels of public debt in relation to GDP started in the last two years. It would be a decisive signal of credibility for the marketswhich would translate into lower sovereign risk premiums, limiting the interest burden and reducing the effort required to achieve budgetary objectives “, remarked the number one of the Bank of Italy.

Finally, a focus on the Pnrr and its implementation. “Italy, which is the main beneficiary of the common resources provided with the program Next Generation Euhas the responsibility to demonstrate with concrete results what progress a stronger and more cohesive European Union can achieve “, added Visco.” Our economy, after years of stagnation, can return to a path of sustained and lasting development – he continued – founded on renovation and expansion of infrastructure and on the accumulation of capital, not just physical. It is a goal within our grasp. “” The more the determination and the ability to achieve it, all the more the renewed strength of private investment can be associated with public investments, based on the necessary nourishment of savings, which Italian families have laboriously accumulated over time “, concluded Governor Visco.

Public accounts, Giorgetti: “Oriented to confirm the commitment to reduce deficit / GDP and debt / GDP”

“The new government is aimed at confirming its commitment, in the coming years, to a reduce the deficit of the public administration and the debt / GDP ratio; but he is also deeply convinced of the urgent need to protect families, especially the weakest, from rise in bills and the shopping cart, to defend the competitiveness of our companies, even in the face of the huge support measures announced by other European countries (such as Germany and France) and beyond (for example Japan) “, said the minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti speaking at the 98th World Savings Day.

