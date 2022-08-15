Visas | The government will issue a policy on visas for Russian tourists on Tuesday, this is what the visa issue is all about

Finland cannot stop issuing tourist visas completely, but Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has estimated that Finland could nevertheless prioritize the processing of, for example, student visas over tourist visas.

15.8. 18:46

Government plans to outline in its evening school on Tuesday how it intends to act in relation to tourist visas granted to Russians.

Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra has presented suspending the issuance of visas altogether. Also, for example, a parliament member of the coalition Timo Heinonen has already demanded in March that Finland should temporarily stop issuing new visas to Russians.

However, there are also completely opposite views. For example, the vice-chairman of the parliament’s foreign affairs committee Erkki Tuomioja (s.d.) has announced that he is on the German side.

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz has rejected the idea of ​​a visa ban for Russians. According to Scholz, the war in Ukraine is “Putin’s war”, which is why all Russians should not be denied tourist visas.

HS went over what the current situation is regarding visas, and what the government is likely to do about them.

What is the situation now?

To Finland Russian tourists are currently arriving with visas issued by Finland and other EU countries.

Visas issued by Finland only entitle to such tourism, the main destination of which is Finland. If, with the help of such a visa, Finland is only used as a transit country to the rest of Europe, that is a reason not to issue a visa in the future.

With visas issued by other EU countries, Finland can be used as a transit country to the country that issued the visa. Finland cannot directly influence the granting of these.

The number of negative visa decisions is already many times higher than the usual situation. For example, from applications submitted to the Moscow embassy at the end of July about half were rejected.

Finland currently accepts about a thousand visa applications per day.

What can Finland itself do?

Finland can itself influence how much it processes visa applications from Russia. Currently, approximately one thousand applications are received from Russia per day, which is at the upper limits of the current processing capacity.

Visas to Finland are currently granted in Russia only by appointment, so in practice Finland can quite easily limit the total number of applications received by reducing the available processing times.

However, not all visas are the same, they are issued in different categories. For example, tourism, transport, students and family members have their own categories.

Finland itself cannot decide to stop issuing tourist visas completely, for example, but the foreign minister can Pekka Haavisto has estimated that Finland could nevertheless prioritize other categories before tourist visas.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs could implement such an arrangement. According to our understanding, it would be exactly in accordance with the rules of the Schengen system”, Haavisto has stated.

According to HS’s information, such a model, already prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be the basic proposal in the government’s discussions on Tuesday.

See also WHO recommends two new treatments against Covid-19 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (green), has explored various options for measures that could limit the travel of Russians to Finland.

What can the EU do?

Especially the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) has emphasized that he hopes that the EU countries would decide together to limit the travel of Russian tourists. The joint decision would also limit the use of Finland as a transit country to other Schengen countries that have issued visas.

In visa matters, Finland can also make decisions independently. However, if a complete ban on visas issued to Russians is desired, it should be decided at the EU level.

However, if the travel of Russians were to be restricted by means of sanctions instead of the means related to the granting of visas, decisions on these should be made at the EU level in practice.

Prime Minister Marin presented In an interview with Yle, that the matter should be discussed at the next meeting of the European Council consisting of the leaders of the EU countries. The European Council meets next time in October.

In principle, sanction decisions could also be made nationally, but that would probably require changes in the law.

So far, the EU Commission has not announced its intention to take a position on Russian tourist visas.

According to Prime Minister Sanna Marini (sd), it would be good to decide on the attitude towards Russian tourists together at the EU level.

What has been done about the situation so far?

Over here until now, the government has dealt with visa issues internally. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also explored various options for measures that could limit the travel of Russians to Finland, if the politicians want to do so.

At the beginning of August, the government discussed the topic also the president Sauli Niinistön with the president’s summer residence in Kultaranta.

However, the government has so far not made any concrete decisions about visas for Russians. It is intended to reach a political agreement on the matter at the evening school held on Tuesday, but the actual official decisions will only be made after that.

The issued visas remain valid

Although Finland would stop issuing new visas almost completely, Russian tourists coming across the border would not end there. Russians currently have around 90,000 valid multi-use visas for Finland.

They can come to Finland for two or five years for a maximum of 90 days.

No other Schengen country has canceled visas issued to Peru. Canceling them would be against the Schengen regulations, and the head of consulship of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could do it Jussi Tannerin I estimate likely to receive a judgment from the EU court.