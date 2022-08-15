Visas | Mari on tourist visas for Russians: “It is not an effective way for individual countries to make individual solutions”

The visa restrictions emerged when the prime ministers of the Nordic countries and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Oslo on Monday. The lines of the countries differ from each other.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) stresses that the policies on limiting Russian tourist visas should be made primarily between the EU and Schengen countries.

“It is not an effective way for individual countries to make individual solutions, but we must be able to come up with these solutions together,” Marin told the Finnish media on Monday in Oslo, Norway, where he met with the prime ministers of the Nordic countries and the German chancellor By Olaf Scholz.

Government will discuss the possible restriction of Russian tourist visas at his evening school on Tuesday. The chairmen of the parliamentary groups are also present.

Marin reminded that it is not an actual decision-making event, but only a discussion on the issue. The matter will also be discussed at the joint meeting of the president’s and government’s ministerial committee on foreign and security policy (tp-utva), the prime minister said.

On Monday, Marin did not take a precise position on Finland’s possible future restrictions. He repeated that Finnish legislation limits the freedom of movement in the visa issue. However, it is possible that visa processes would be slowed down even outside the EU guidelines.

“The means we have at our disposal, as I have described before, are, for example, slowing down the various visa issuing processes, thereby congesting them, i.e. preventing them in practice,” said Marin.

“We have the opportunity to use such means.”

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) has referred to a similar way before. According to Haavisto, it is possible temporarily limit the possibility of applying for tourist visas, in which case other visas that are necessary could be prioritized.

According to HS data such a model, which has already been prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be in the government’s discussions on Tuesday as a basic proposal.

Visa issue the prime ministers of the Nordic countries and the German chancellor also emerged By Olaf Scholz at a press conference in Oslo.

In this context, Marin emphasized that it is not right that Russians can travel freely in Europe at the same time as Russia is waging a war of aggression in Ukraine.

“Ordinary Russians did not start the war, but at the same time it must be understood that they support the war. I don’t think it’s right that Russians can travel, come to Europe, the Schengen area, be tourists and see the sights while Russia is killing people in Ukraine. It is wrong,” he said.

Germany’s Chancellor Scholz, on the other hand, was not enthusiastic about the restrictions, which he has also expressed before.

Scholz emphasized that it has been important that the EU has been able to decide on sanctions against Russia.

“But I don’t think it’s a war of Russian citizens, it is [Venäjän presidentin Vladimir] Putin’s war and we have to be very clear about that,” he said.

Scholz was asked how he would react if EU countries now make independent decisions about visa restrictions without an EU line.

Estonia has already made a decision to limit tourist visas for Russians.

Scholz said he considers the discussion important. He also stated that the countries have room to maneuver in this matter.

At the same time, Scholz stressed that many people are fleeing Russia because they disagree with the Russian administration. In his opinion, this should not be made difficult.

Marin emphasizedthat the matter must be discussed in the European Council.

When asked about a different line with Scholz, he said he also understands other views.

“Of course, we have to offer these dissidents routes out of Russia, so this is not a black and white issue.”

Swedish from the prime minister from Magdalena Andersson was asked if he is on the lines of Finland or Germany in question.

Andersson also said that the issue is not black and white. Sweden has not decided its line.

“We are still listening to different views in both directions.”

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre were open to a joint discussion on the matter.