Tuesday, August 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Visas | Haavisto Yelella: Russians’ visa applications could be limited to up to a tenth – the government will discuss the matter at 11 o’clock, live broadcast right now

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2022
in World Europe
0

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would decide on limiting the issuance of visas. The matter has still been discussed up to the president.

Government will meet today to discuss the fate of tourist visas for Russians. The event, which is normally held in the evening, will be held during the day this time. It starts at 11 o’clock.

The public has discussed restricting Russian travel as a reaction to the war in Ukraine. The discussion started in Finland in July, when the corona restrictions that stopped travel between the countries ended.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) proposed on Tuesday morning Abovethat the number of Russian visa applications would be limited to one-fifth or one-tenth of the current number.

Finland cannot decide to completely stop issuing tourist visas, for example, but Haavisto has estimated that Finland could nevertheless prioritize other categories before tourist visas.

In Haavisto’s opinion, the most important thing would be to get the European Union’s common position on visas for Russians. For example, the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz is however had a tight-lipped attitude towards limiting them.

See also  Accidents A three-car crash on the Rauma highway, two were injured

The government no official decisions are due on Tuesday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would decide on limiting the issuance of visas. Due to the nature of the matter, the entire government and also the president of the republic have been kept involved in the preparation.

Consular Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jussi Tanner told STT in early August that the president Sauli Niinistöä has been informed about the alternatives of the changes and their legal boundary conditions.

Politicians have found the will for restrictions. At the end of July, the majority parliamentary groups said he was in favor of ending the issuance of new holiday visas. The group included the four largest parties in the parliament.

Finland currently receives about a thousand visa applications from Russia per day.

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (green) Picture: Ivan Bessedin

#Visas #Haavisto #Yelella #Russians #visa #applications #limited #tenth #government #discuss #matter #oclock #live #broadcast

See also  EU EU monitors Russia's disinformation over NATO and Swedish NATO applications - The main message is that the countries have been "forced" into NATO
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.