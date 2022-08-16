Visas | Haavisto Yelella: Russians’ visa applications could be limited to up to a tenth – the government will discuss the matter at 11 o’clock, live broadcast right now

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would decide on limiting the issuance of visas. The matter has still been discussed up to the president.

Government will meet today to discuss the fate of tourist visas for Russians. The event, which is normally held in the evening, will be held during the day this time. It starts at 11 o’clock.

The public has discussed restricting Russian travel as a reaction to the war in Ukraine. The discussion started in Finland in July, when the corona restrictions that stopped travel between the countries ended.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) proposed on Tuesday morning Abovethat the number of Russian visa applications would be limited to one-fifth or one-tenth of the current number.

Finland cannot decide to completely stop issuing tourist visas, for example, but Haavisto has estimated that Finland could nevertheless prioritize other categories before tourist visas.

In Haavisto’s opinion, the most important thing would be to get the European Union’s common position on visas for Russians. For example, the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz is however had a tight-lipped attitude towards limiting them.

The government no official decisions are due on Tuesday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would decide on limiting the issuance of visas. Due to the nature of the matter, the entire government and also the president of the republic have been kept involved in the preparation.

Consular Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jussi Tanner told STT in early August that the president Sauli Niinistöä has been informed about the alternatives of the changes and their legal boundary conditions.

Politicians have found the will for restrictions. At the end of July, the majority parliamentary groups said he was in favor of ending the issuance of new holiday visas. The group included the four largest parties in the parliament.

Finland currently receives about a thousand visa applications from Russia per day.