Visas for Russians | Niinistö is discussing visas for Russians with the government

The open access of Russian tourists to Finland has aroused displeasure because of the war in Ukraine.

President Sauli Niinistö and the government will meet today in Kultaranta in connection with the presentation of the president. Niinistö has announced before the meeting that he wants to discuss with the government about the tourist visas granted to Russians, with which they can enter Finland and the rest of the Schengen area.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told STT yesterday that the president has been informed about options for possible changes to Russian visa practices.

The open access of Russian tourists to Finland has aroused displeasure because of the war in Ukraine.

The president announced his intentions In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday, but did not explain his own views in more detail, but announced that he would discuss them with the government first.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (center) said that he understood the concern raised by the matter. He said that the ideal would be to find a pan-European solution to the problem.