Visas | EU Commission on limiting Russian tourist visas: Sanctions have not been imposed against ordinary Russians

According to the Commission, the EU’s visa rules do not make it possible to stop issuing visas completely. It should always be possible to grant them to certain groups.

Brussels

of the EU Commission according to the representatives, EU sanctions against Russia are aimed “primarily and specifically” at the Russian government and the Russian economic elite, as the purpose is to prevent the Kremlin from financing the war of aggression in Ukraine.

The commission emphasizes that the sanctions have not been targeted against ordinary Russians.

This was the answer to HS’s question whether it would be possible for the EU as a whole to decide not to grant tourist visas to Russians.

The commission did not agree to say whether the issue had been brought up at any point when sanctions were being planned, but the confidentiality of the discussions was invoked.

in Finland there has been a discussion about how to limit the granting of tourist visas to Russians. It annoys many Russians Traveling in Finland and Europe at the same time as the country is at war in Ukraine.

Finland opened its eastern border to Russian tourists at the beginning of July, when the restrictions on entry related to the corona epidemic ended. Due to the sanctions, there are no flights from Russia to the EU area, so Russians use Helsinki-Vantaa airport also as a transit point to the Schengen area.

Consular Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jussi Tanner previously told HS, that the number of tourist visas granted to Russians could be limited in practice by accepting a smaller number of visa applications than at present. According to Tanner, many visa applications are already being rejected.

Commission according to which the examination and decision-making of short-term Schengen visa applications belong to the member states, which should make a decision on each application “on a case-by-case basis”.

The investigation must check whether the applicant can endanger the public order, national security or international relations of a member state.

“There are always groups of people to whom visas should be granted, such as humanitarian cases, family members, journalists and dissidents,” the commission says.

Baltic countries that are EU members have practically stopped issuing Schengen tourist visas to Russians.

According to the Commission’s view, a visa may not be granted in accordance with the principles of the visa code, i.e. if the applicant is seen as a threat to public order, national security or international relations.

The Commission says that it is “always” in contact with member countries regarding the granting of short-term visas. There is no direct answer to what has been discussed with the Baltic countries.

Commission according to the EU has already taken steps to make access to the EU area more difficult for persons employed by the Russian civil service and economic life. Immediately after the start of the war, the member states partially canceled the agreement on the basis of which the EU has been flexible in the visa practices of these groups.

“It means that the document proofs given before the trip by civil servants and business travelers will no longer be waived and the prices of visas will no longer be reduced. The same price of 80 euros applies to everyone.”