A recurring image to explain business models refers to the California gold rush. About 300,000 people flocked to the then sparsely inhabited western state between 1848 and 1855 in search of get-rich-quick. The ones who really made money were the suppliers of equipment for the miners. This image does not displease the president of Visa do Brasil, Nuno Lopes Alves. “We want to go beyond selling shovels and pickaxes to those looking for gold,” he said. “We intend to provide equipment of all kinds to anyone willing to mine, no matter what the ore.” The new guideline is to link the thousands of payment processors that have sprung up in recent years. “We want to be the network of networks, the great integrator of transactions”, said Alves. “Our goal is to provide the infrastructure for all these systems to connect.”

Internationally, Visa began to follow this path in September 2021, when it announced plans for the Universal Payment Channel (UPC), a system that will allow for intermediating transactions with digital currencies and various cryptoassets. Around here, this movement has been tested since May last year, when Visa launched its payment solution based on WhatsApp, used by 98% of Brazilians between 18 and 64 years old.

55% is the total transactions carried out through cards

30 is the number of payment processors operating in Brazil, in addition to the hundreds of secondary companies

The payments product is not as popular here as Pix, launched by the Central Bank (BC) in October 2020 — on May 6, the BC system processed a record 73 million transactions, and already accounts for 430 million transactions. registered keys, two for each Brazilian and Brazilian. The advantage of the Visa system, however, is the potential to allow international remittances of values, something not yet contemplated by Pix and quite bureaucratic here. According to Alves, this should be available by the end of this year. “We are negotiating with exchange providers to make these transactions possible,” said the executive, thrifty in the details. And this is just one example of the market that Visa intends to compete. The company is also attentive to the processing of retail operations.

The time is ripe. According to the Brazilian Association of Credit Card Companies and Services (Abecs), which represents the sector, before the restriction measures due to the pandemic, credit and debit cards accounted for 35% of transactions. Currently, this percentage has increased to around 55%. However, according to Alves, this expansion was not linear and its effects were not uniform. In capitals such as São Paulo, 90% of transactions are electronic. In locations further away from major centers, this percentage can be as low as 5%. “In Brazil it is possible to think of ‘exporting’ digital payment solutions, but this ‘export’ will occur from capital cities to small cities”, said the executive.

DIVERSITY This movement led to an unprecedented diversification among service providers. A few years ago, the card market comprised only credit and debit cards and was a duopoly, divided between Visa and Mastercard. That has changed. Thanks to the regulatory changes promoted by the BC, the market is much more diversified. Industry estimates are that there are at least 30 companies that process payments in the country, the so-called acquirers. “And there are hundreds of secondary acquirers, the subacquirers, payment facilitators and wallets to be integrated,” said Alves.

This movement represents a return to origins. Visa emerged in the United States in the late 1960s, seeking to connect the thousands of American banks that were trying to get the fledgling credit card business off the ground. Each had their own rules and parameters, which made this difficult. The solution was to establish an organization defined as “chaordic”. Each could set their own rules. However, some points — such as payment terms and transaction recognition — would have to be common to all. Five decades later, there are an estimated 3.7 billion credit and debit cards in operation around the world. Now, Visa wants to tell that story again, in a greatly expanded version.