From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/22/2024 – 17:20

During Carnival 2024, Visa Consulting & Analytics noted an increase in the number of transactions with Visa payment credentials, revealing a scenario of dynamic growth compared to Carnival 2023. The total number of Visa transactions during this date grew by 10% compared to the previous year, while contactless payments experienced an expansion of almost 40%, which indicates the growing acceptance and adoption of this payment method.

Analysis by Visa consultancy also showed that Brazilians traveled more during Carnival this year, with a 70% increase in the number of in-person Visa transactions involving credentials issued in Brazil carried out in other countries comparing the Carnivals of 2024 and 2023. Tourist destinations with the most Visa transactions were the United States, Portugal, United Kingdom, Italy and France.

The visitors who most came to Brazil during Carnival 2024 were mostly from South American countries, with those who carried out the largest number of transactions during this period coming from Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia and Paraguay.

These emerging trends and patterns of transactional behavior were studied by the consulting team at Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA), which was dedicated to analyzing comprehensive data related to the number of transactions and payments made by consumers with Visa payment credentials during the carnivals of 2024 and 2023.