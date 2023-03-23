Through social networks, the United States embassy announced new measures to expedite the processing of the American visa. This video announces the arrival of new members of different nationalities to help manage the document.

“Consular professionals from around the world have come to our consular section to help process visa applications. Our priority is to reduce waiting times”, they say.

Consular professionals from around the world have come to our consular section to help process visa applications. Our priority is to reduce waiting times. Stay tuned to our website to check new availability. pic.twitter.com/JdegR2IVSp — US Embassy Bogota (@USEmbassyBogota) March 22, 2023

How is the visa elimination process going for Colombians?

Luis Gilberto Murillo, Fajardo’s former vice-presidential formula, is now with Petro.

Ambassador Luis Gilberto Murillo, recently in an interview with EL TIEMPO, recounted some details of how the process is progressing and even shared two new ideas that are being considered to present to the North American country.

Although the government has reiterated that this is a process that can take years, they have already taken steps to try to expedite it. This March 8, for example, the first technical meeting in this regard was held.

The meeting was attended by the Vice Chancellor, Francisco Coy; Ambassador Murillo; the director of Colombian Migration, Carlos Fernando García and representatives of the National Police, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the Civil Aeronautics and different dependencies of the Foreign Ministry.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting reviewed the requirements of the admission program, according to the five pillars established by the United States government: counterterrorism, law enforcement, traveler detection, immigration law enforcement and travel/identity documents.

