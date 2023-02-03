After passing about three filters in the U.S. Embassyin Bogotá, and arriving at the window for the interview with a consul, many are paralyzed while they are given a reason by picking up the phone with which a brief communication is established with the American official, who observes through a window.

The expected moment passes like a sigh, waiting for them to respond: “your visa is approved” or, on the contrary, they inform the applicant about a rejection that is even painful for many due to the wait that the process for the visa entails. document, and also for the investment of 160 dollars (about 730,000 Colombian pesos).

And while these two are the common responses, there are a few people who are left in limbo with the third option: the process of your visa remains in administrative processing.

What is an administrative procedure?



EL TIEMPO consulted the United States Embassy in Bogotá to find out what this process is about that affects some applicants.

Once the status of the visa application is reviewed, it appears with the status of rejected through section 221 (g) of the Immigration and Nationality Law. According to the Embassy, ​​this means that the consular officer determined that the applicant was not eligible for a visa after completing the application and the required interview.

And it also explains that it is possible for the consular officer to reconsider a visa application rejected under 221(g) at a later date, based on additional information or on the resolution of the administrative process, and determine that the applicant is eligible.

Whats Next?



For many of those who remain in that status, what is happening is completely unknown, taking into account that the passport is still in the Embassy and, in addition, additional information is requested about the reasons for the trip through an email.

The same official even asks to fill out an additional form through a long questionnaire, in which he asks about relatives, countries visited, places of residence, social networks, occupation and other personal details.

How long can the response take?



Once the required information has been sent to the Embassy, ​​people in this atypical situation receive a response, via email, informing them that the process could take up to 120 days (four months).

An expert on the subject, who works informally advising applicants on visa procedures in the vicinity of the Embassy in Bogotá and who asked not to reveal his name, told EL TIEMPO that It is not common for a process to remain in administrative proceedings. In some cases, they remain in that status because the applicant has a namesake with a criminal record, so the consulate comes in to verify identity before issuing a visa.

But it also happens that the consulate needs to verify additional information from the applicant. The processor pointed out that those who remain in this process are chosen randomly.

And even if the applicant expedites said additional requirements, the Embassy indicated that it is not possible to estimate how long administrative processing may takeso the case may take longer than expected.

On the other hand, the same Embassy recommends applying for a visa without the help of third parties.

Can anything be done to expedite the application that was left in said status?



With the uncertainty about whether the visa will finally be granted, there are citizens who wait more than four months from the aforementioned process and with the passport in the hands of the Embassy.

In fact, the processor said that some applicants request information through the email [email protected] to establish what the process is about, but the response is generic.

“We have reviewed your visa application and we inform you that the rejected status is still valid under section 221(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Said status will remain until the end of the administrative process that the consular officer informed you at the time of your interview. You will receive a formal response to your case, once this process is completed,” they say in the communication.

So the only thing left is to wait and consider asking for the return passport.

What happens if he asks for the passport?



According to the Embassy, the visa process is still processed by the consular officers if the applicant decides that the passport is required.

For this process, you must also insist on the aforementioned email or enter the profile that was created when the process began to schedule an appointment and pick up the document at the Embassy of the Conecta building.

Even there, with Embassy officials, you can ask what the process is about, because in certain cases the application attached to the passport says what is missing.

In other situations, what they simply indicate is that no documentation is missing and that it only remains to wait longer for a definitive answer.

