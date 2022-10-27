Currently, there are many people interested in traveling to the United States for business, study, tourism, among others.

That’s why, The United States Embassy in Colombia recently released a series of clarifications on the process to follow to apply for a visa or renew the existing one. This considering that almost all “citizens of a foreign country seeking to enter the United States must first obtain a US visa, which is placed in the passport.”

These are the steps to follow and the most frequently asked questions about applying for visas to the United States.

Steps to apply for your visa for the first time



According to the Embassy, ​​the first step is to determine the type of visa you need to enter the United States.

Thus, you must establish if you need a non-immigrant visa, that is, those granted to citizens who wish to enter said country temporarily (tourism, business, among others) or if you require an immigrant visa, intended for those with the purpose of settling in the United States.

Keep in mind that there are different visa categories depending on your occupation or the reason for your trip, so you should carefully review the instructions from the American authorities.

How to start the application process?

Once you have established what type of visa you require, you must proceed to complete the visa application form. This is the DS-160 form that you must fill out online.

Subsequently, you can proceed to request an appointment on the visa assistance website of the United States Embassy in Colombia. To make an appointment on the web portal, you must create a user and enter the personal information that will be requested for registration.

In addition, you must provide the confirmation number from your DS-160 form.

The website will also ask you for an address where you will receive your documents and will ask you to pay for the visa application (which starts at $160).

Finally, you can proceed to request the appointment for your visa according to the availability of the system.

Once you attend your interview and if your visa is approved, you can check the status of your application and the information on the delivery of your documents.

Steps to renew the visa to the United States



The United States Embassy in Colombia clarifies on its website that, Despite the fact that it is a visa renewal, citizens must carry out the same procedure to the one that is carried out when it is a procedure for the first time.

“You will need to go through the entire visa application process each time you apply for a visa, even if your visa is still valid”, clarifies the Embassy in Colombia.

In this sense, you must fill out the DS-160 form again, present the documents and request an appointment for an interview.

However, there is the possibility of accessing a visa interview waiver. This as long as you meet a series of requirements established by the immigration authorities.

To renew your visa you must request your appointment.

Other questions about your visa appointments

Why was he assigned a date far away?



The delay in appointments for visas to the United States stems from the emergency caused by covid-19. The pandemic caused a significant decrease in the operational capacity of the consulates and generated a backlog in appointments for visa procedures.

“US embassies and consulates are operating at reduced capacity and currently have only limited resources available to process visa applications,” clarifies the US Embassy in Colombia.

For that reason, your appointment may be granted for 2025 or a little later.

Can you move up your appointment?

Yes. If you already have an appointment scheduled for your interview and would like to see if an earlier date is available, you can do so through the portal where you originally requested your appointment.

If you find a closer appointment, you must select the new date and choose the ‘reschedule appointment’ option.

Please note that the appointment schedule will depend on your visa class and other criteria of your application.

What if you need to travel in an emergency and you don’t have a visa yet?

There are emergency appointments for those who urgently need to travel to the United States.

These are appointments granted for the death, serious illness or accident of a family member in the US, for the need for urgent medical treatment or for unforeseen travel needs for work, study, among other reasons.

If you need an emergency appointment, you must first request an appointment in the conventional way and then you must enter your account in the ‘Request urgent procedure’ option.

Please note that immigration authorities may also deny your request for an emergency travel appointment.

You can request emergency appointments for your visa.

Can you travel to another country to apply for your visa?



The Embassy recommends that you apply for your visa in the country in which you permanently reside or are a citizen of.

This is due to the fact that several embassies and consulates currently have limited resources for applying for visas to the United States and, therefore, prioritize the procedures for citizens and permanent residents.

How long will your visa process take?

The Embassy suggests that you go through the application or renewal process early. This is because some types of visas may take longer due to multiple current applications.

In addition, each case is different and the authorities may request new documents that make your visa application process a little longer.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

