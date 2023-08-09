In the wake of extended closures at US embassies around the world, the State Department racked up very long wait times for nonimmigrant visas, which are averaged over 250 days in various countries.

These are particularly long in Bogotá, Colombia, and Mexico City, Mexico, where waiting times for applications exceed two years.

Against this backdrop, Representatives María Elvira Salazar and Susie Lee reintroduced a bipartisan bill to reduce the years-long wait times for visitor (nonimmigrant) visa appointments at the US Department of State.

The ‘Law to Reduce the Waiting Time for Visitor Visas’, described by Congresswoman Salazar on her website, seeks to expedite the processes for people from all over the world to visit relatives in the country and move the tourism sector.

“We are currently experiencing historic backlogs for tourist visas to the United States. Many prospective tourists to the United States have to wait more than two years and five months just to get an appointment to see if they are eligible for a tourist visa. This it hurts our economy and prevents families from seeing their loved ones,” he said in a press release.

To address this, the bill requires the Department of State to outline specific steps to address this issue at each diplomatic post where the wait time for a visitor visa appointment exceeds 100 days.

Added to this is the temporary reassignment of personnel from other State Department offices to diplomatic posts where the waiting time for an appointment for a nonimmigrant visa exceeds 300 days, as is the case of Bogota.

“The bureaucratic breakdown of consular services in the Department of State must be solved immediately. No more excuses: let’s get to work to reduce these waiting times!” Salazar said.

For her part, Rep. Lee said her state, Nevada, has felt the brunt of these delays.

“With wait times for tourist visa processing often spanning several years, places like Las Vegas are seeing fewer travelers and less business, hampering economic growth and also preventing many Nevadans from hosting family members from around the world. world to celebrate some of life’s most important moments,” he said.

The visa application for Colombians

Faced with this reality, the US embassy in Colombia has indicated that the number of applications and the stoppage of the pandemic explain the delays both for the application for the first time and for renewals.

In Bogotá, the appointment for B1/B2 visas takes 797 days, which is equivalent to just over two years. Although this time can vary weekly, according to the page of the Embassy of the United States.

In the same way, the costs increased and as of June 17, 2023 they are the following:

The application fee for business or tourist visitor visas (B1/B2 and BCC), and other non-petition nonimmigrant (NIV) visas, such as student and exchange visitor visas, has increased from $160 to $185. About 745,000 Colombian pesos. The application fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (categories H, L, O, P, Q, and R) has increased from $190 USD to $205 USD, about 825,000 Colombian pesos. The application fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty seeker in a specialty occupation (category E) has increased from $205 USD to $315 USD, approximately 1,268,000 Colombian pesos.

The embassy of the United States announced that the interview will not be necessary for the visa

LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

