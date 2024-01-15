Traveling to the United States is a goal that more and more Colombians aspire to. However, whether for work, study or tourism, in order to fulfill this objective it is necessary to have a visa.

(You can read: Be careful! This is what can make you lose your permanent green card from the United States).

The visa is a mandatory document that allows entry and stay in the North American country for a certain period of time. Your application must be made through the US Embassy and is processed through several stages, including payment of the fee.

If you are planning to travel to this place soon, we will tell you How are the prices to process this identification in 2024.

(Read on: US Work Visas for Colombia: The Key and Special Requirement to Apply).

How much does it cost to get a United States visa in Colombia?

Visa to the United States (reference image). See also Health - 45% of US drinking water contains 'forever substances' hazardous to health

Please note that there are different types of visas that are classified depending on the reason for your trip. For nonimmigrant visas, the U.S. Department of State decided to increase the value of some application fees.

As of June 17, 2023, it became effective an increase of $25 in most categories (B1/B2). In the case of visas based on petitions (H, L, O, P, Q and R), the increase was 15 dollars, and for investor visas, 110 dollars were added to the amount. To date there has been no increase nor has another increase been announced for 2024.

(Be sure to read: What you should know about the 20,000 work visas that the United States will give to Colombians).

With the adjustments made, the rates were as follows:

– Visitor visa for business or tourism (B1/B2 and BCC): 185 dollars (approximately 724,000 Colombian pesos).

– Visa for workers (H, L, O, P, Q and R): 205 dollars (802,000 Colombian pesos, on average).

– Visas for merchants and investors: 315 dollars (1,233,199 Colombian pesos, on average).

How to apply for a visa to the USA?

According to the website of the United States Embassy in Colombia, these are the steps you must complete:

1. Fill out the DS-160 form: Once completed, don't forget to print the confirmation page of the application form to take with you to your interview.

2. Schedule your interview: Please note that wait times may vary depending on location, season, and visa category.

3. Pay the visa application fee: Remember that this must be paid before the interview and that it is non-refundable.

4. Gather required documentation, including the passport, application form, visa fee payment receipt and a printed photograph. Please note that you may be asked for additional documents.

5. Attend the interview. At this point, the consular officer will inform you if additional administrative processing is required.

More news

BRIEFCASE