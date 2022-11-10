Every year thousands of Colombians decide to travel abroad to continue their academic and/or linguistic studies. One of the favorite destinations is Australia, a cosmopolitan and friendly country to live and study.

Australia is a safe destination with excellent quality of life and social welfare. Plus, the quality of its education is recognized throughout the worldas it encourages innovative, creative, critical and independent thinking through a wide range of educational programs, courses and recognized areas of research.

“By studying in Australia you will acquire valuable skills and experiences that will give you a competitive advantage both academically and professionally and personally,” says the embassy of that country in Colombia.

To do so, people need a student visa (visa 500). Here we explain what you must take into account to process it and everything you need to know about it.

Requirements

The Australian embassy explains that the visa application will be evaluated according to the evidence that the applicant presents in relation to three parameters:

– English management

– Financial solvency

– Previous studies

The requirements to comply with each of these points vary according to the assessment level assigned and the type of course chosen.

Note also that the visa gives up to 5 years and in line with the registration. Similarly, processing times vary.

These are the requirements to obtain the document:



– International yellow fever certificate.

– Have a valid passport.

– Letter of acceptance from the university, school or educational institution in which the candidate was enrolled.

– Biometric tests carried out in institutions endorsed by the Australian consulate.

– Bank certificates that demonstrate economic solvency.

– Student medical insurance.

– Registration and payment of the procedure in ImmAccount.

How to apply for this visa?

All Student visa applications are submitted online through ImmiAccount. The embassy no longer accepts paper applications. Any paper application will be returned to the applicant.

Visa Duration:

– If the course lasts less than or equal to 10 months, the student visa allows you to stay in Australia for the duration of your course plus one month after the completion of thisaccording to what is indicated in the COE (Enrollment Confirmation).

– If the course lasts more than 10 months, the student visa allows you to stay in Australia the duration of your course plus two months after the completion of thisaccording to what is indicated in the COE (Enrollment Confirmation).

– If the course has a duration equal to or greater than 10 months and leads to an academic degree (eg Bachelor, Master, Diploma) and the term is in the months of November or December, the visa will allow you to stay in Australia until March 15 of the following year.

Price

The official amount to be paid by applicants is 620 Australian dollars, which is equivalent to about 1,952,000 Colombian pesos. That value changes according to the currency conversion of the day and can be done by various means.

Benefits to the family group

All student visas allow members of your family to travel to Australia as dependents:

– Your family members are your partner and children including your partner’s children

– Your partner is your spouse or common-law partnerwhich includes same-sex couples

– A dependent child is your child and that of your partnerwho has not turned 18 years old and who is also not engaged, married or in a common-law relationship

Family members may accompany you during your stay in Australia. They can apply with you, included in your dependent application, or after you have arrived in Australia applying for a dependent student visa.

All members of the family group must be declared in the application, regardless of whether or not they will accompany you on your trip. If a member of your family group is not initially declared in the application, they will not be entitled to enter Australia as such, with the exception of people who have become their partner or children after the application is processed.

Now keep in mind that:

– The duration of the visa of the members of the family group will be equal to that of the main student

– Your partner will be able to study for a maximum of 3 months. If you wish to take a course beyond this period, you must apply for a student visa independently. This visa change can be processed in Australia

– If your school-age children are traveling to Australia as dependents, they must be properly enrolled in school before the visa is granted

Work permit

The student visa allows you to work up to 20 hours per week. In vacation periods recognized by the educational institution there are no hour limits.

The work permit is automatically included in the student visa and you can only start working once you have started the course. Your dependent may also work 20 hours per week except for dependents of students pursuing Master’s or Doctoral programs, who have no restrictions on the number of hours.

Previous recommendations to take into account

The Australian embassy in Colombia recommends online visa applicants:

– Make sure enter correctly all passport data.

– Make sure your passport has a minimum validity of 6 months.

– Make sure to enter the email address correctly, since all communication with applicants is through this means.

– Use your account ImmiAccount to provide additional documentation, update passport information, check the status of an application, change your email address.

– Do not send additional documentation via e-mail.

– Do not buy your ticket or make travel commitments until you obtain your visa to travel to Australia. The Department will not be responsible for expenses incurred by the client whose visa application was completed later than expected or if the application was not successful.

Can I change educational institution?

Students will be allowed to transfer from one educational institution to another, as long as they have completed the first six months of the proposed course.

However, students who take courses for a period of less than six months are not allowed to make changes from one educational institution to another. To change the educational sector, you must apply for a new visa in Australia.

Other obligations of the student

The student is required to notify the educational institution of their residential address within seven days of arrival in Australia, and to notify the educational institution of any change in their residential address within seven days.

However, if you change your educational institution, you must inform the institution where you are enrolled of this change within seven days of the issuance of the new COE.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING