Visa | Test, Do you recognize classic cars – in the pictures linear Mersu and muscular essence

December 26, 2020
In the caches of car museums and collectors you will find rare racing games, but also models remotely familiar from previous years. In the HS car quiz, test how well you recognize 20 old cars.

Car for some it is a necessary utensil, for others it is a useless cabinet, the driver of which is seated only in the face of compelling need.

There is also a passionate group of people for whom quad biking is almost a bigger thing than life.

For those familiar with the history of cars, identifying Visa’s car rarities can be almost a catch-up story, but for most, the picture gallery is likely to include completely new acquaintances.

