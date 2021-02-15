Visa Inc.’s share price lost a lot in January. But now the title is convincing on the long side. The 21-day line is turning upwards, indicating the possible beginning of a short-term upward trend. The papers face resistance; the subsequent upside potential is impressive. Which key brands are important now and which strategy is convincing in the long term. From Manfred Ries

Visa’s share price closed slightly less on the last day of last week’s trading and ended the weekend at a price of $ 209.96 (-0.3%). Thus, the paper presented itself more easily than the overall market, measured by the Nasdaq index, which achieved at least a small plus. Nevertheless: the price strength that began in the recent past continues with the Visa share. This was preceded by a sharp drop in the share price in January: the prices fell from 220.39 US dollars (all-time high) to 192.81 US dollars; the daily chart still bears witness to this weakness.

In the short term, the 21-day line turns upwards at $ 203.26 (green line). This moving average strengthens the horizontal price line by $ 200/204 in its capacity as a support. To understand: The 21-day line is a moving average line, which reflects the average prices of the past 21 trading days. The course of the course is shown in a smoothed form. The definition: as long as the 21-day line strives down, the short-term downtrend is also considered intact. This moving average is currently preparing to end its falling course – the short-term downward trend at the beginning of the year could thus come to an end. The shares are currently trading just under 3.3 percent above this 21-day line. A positive sign for cops. With this percentage difference between the price and the moving average, Visa shares are by no means overbought; So we continue to have a solid foundation.

As for the longer-term outlook, a look at the weekly / monthly chart will help. Just looking at the monthly chart can be very interesting. This namely reveals the medium-term trend behavior of an underlying asset, and not infrequently over a relatively long period of time. Because with the monthly chart, the approach is based on monthly course data. In the case of candle charts, for example, each candle represents the price behavior of a trading month: Month opening and closing price; Monthly high and low. To be seen in the monthly chart (Chart 3): the 200-day line (blue curve). In the weekly chart it corresponds to the 40-week line; in the monthly chart around the 9-month line. With its increasing course, it basically speaks of an intact, increasing trend behavior in the medium-term view. This moving average is currently at $ 200.12. A Visa share currently costs more than the average for the past 200 trading days – a sign of strength. At the same time, this moving average serves as support for the prices in the event of any price distortions.

If there were a significant breakout above the next relevant resistance at US $ 211.59, we would see the following price target in the area of ​​the previous all-time high at US $ 220.39. As a reminder, the current rate: around $ 209.96. The upside potential, in the share alone, is impressive. On the other hand, it is currently possible to work with a relatively close-knit stop loss. This initial stop-loss price could be placed just below $ 200; so just below the rising 200-day line. Visa shares are currently convincing on the long side.

The following long derivative aims at further rising prices for the shares of Visa Inc. Any book profits should be hedged promptly by adjusting the stop-loss rate. The product is equipped with the same basic price and knockout threshold – the following table shows the features that should be checked again when purchasing, in particular the basic price / knockout threshold and the current leverage.

Supports and resistances

Chart marks level Upper objective 2 220.39 Top goal 1 211.59 Lower objective 1 203.26 Lower objective 2 199.99

Trading ideas

Trading idea Underlying Product presentation turbo WKN MC9ACS Issuer Morgan Stanley running time endless Base price 171.57 Knock-out threshold 171.57 lever 5.44 Rate in EUR 3.28

You can obtain the base prospectus as well as the final terms and conditions and the key information sheets by clicking on the relevant WKN: MC9ACS. Please also note the further information * on this advertisement.

Recommendations based on technical chart signals. In individual cases, deviations from the fundamental assessment are possible.

AUTHOR Manfred Ries from Index Radar-Magazin is a trained banker. After studying economics, he worked for many years in the areas of asset investment and currency trading at major banks. Manfred Ries has been a business journalist for more than 15 years. For Börse Online, he analyzed the markets from a chart perspective as early as 1999. www.index-radar.de