Sandro Fernandes says that the Lula government’s decision to suspend visa exemptions could harm Brazilian tourism

The government’s decision to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to suspend the visa exemption for tourists from the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan was “a throwback” for Brazilian tourism, according to the CEO of Parque Bondinho Pão de Açúcar, Sandro Fernandes.

According to the businessman, the exemption had a positive effect on tourism and the resumption of visa requirements is worrying the sector.

“It is a setback for Brazilian tourism. It is a shame for the president to make such a decision at a time when Brazil is doing the opposite.”said Fernandes in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

“Instead of closing the door to 4 nationalities, we should be discussing which are the next 4 to release visa exemption. And then 4 more. This should be the government’s agenda”.

The government’s decision is based on a current survey that says there was no increase in the number of tourists from these countries in Brazil.

Sandro Fernandes claims that there are factors – such as the pandemic caused by covid-19 – that hampered the sector’s performance during most of the years that the measure was in force.

“There are a combination of factors to infer that this visa waiver had no effect. I’m sorry, it had effect yes. And it wasn’t little. It was very positive. When it started, the number of Americans walking along Sugarloaf Mountain compared to the period when a visa was required was overwhelming. With the Japanese it was the same thing.”he stated.