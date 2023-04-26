Visa posted net income of $4.3 billion for its fiscal second quarter, up 17% year-on-year. Adjusted earnings per share were US$2.09, also up 17%, when analysts surveyed by FacSet were projecting US$1.99.

Visa’s net revenue was US$ 8.0 billion, an increase of 11% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In addition, the card operator informs that the growth in the volume of payments, transactions processed and the growth in the volume of cross-border transactions remained stable.

Payment volume was up 10% year-on-year in the second fiscal quarter and processed transactions up 12%.

Visa also points out that there were share repurchases and dividends of US$ 3.2 billion in the analyzed period.

After the balance sheet, the company’s shares advanced 1.50% in after hours in New York, at 5:14 pm (Brasília time).