Also known as Diversity Visa Programthe Visa Lottery It is an initiative of the United States government so that people who reside in countries with low immigration rates can obtain a visa. permanent residencealso called Green Card.

The Diversity Visa Program aims to promote cultural and ethnic diversity in the country by granting up to 55 thousand visas annually to applicants of different nationalities.

With the intention of giving thousands of applicants an opportunity to settle in the American Union, the United States government opened registration to participate in the Diversity Visa Program 2026 (DV-2026).

If you are interested, you can register on the official website of Diversity Visa from October 5 from 2024 and until the day November 9 2024. Remember that when you are on the page you will receive instructions to complete the form.

After you have submitted your application, it is necessary to save the confirmation number, as it is necessary to check the registration status in subsequent months. Please note that the results of the Visa Lottery will be published in May 2025.

However, in order to be considered for the Visa Lottery, you must meet a series of requirements essentials established by the US government:

Be a citizen of a country with a low rate of migration to the United States (Mexico does not apply)

Have completed at least 12 years of primary and secondary education or its equivalent

Have at least two years of work experience in an eligible occupation during the last five years

Furthermore, being selected in the Visa Lottery is not a guarantee that you will get a visa, but the selected people will have to continue with the process which includes filling out the DS-260 form to request an immigrant visa.

Once registration is complete, you will receive an email with an appointment for an interview at a US Embassy or Consulate in your home country. This is where the officer in charge will decide if your request is appropriate or not.

If your result is successful and if you meet all the requirements, you will be able to establish yourself in the United States with a Green Card, to be a permanent resident.