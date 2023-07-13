The entry to the United States requires the processing of a visa as an essential requirement for those who do not have that nationality.

However, Joe Biden’s government recognizes that certain groups of people have a positive impact on the country’s economy and, therefore, It plans to speed up the waiting times to obtain the documentation and in some cases exclude the instance of face-to-face interview.

According to a statement from Department of State“recognizes the positive impact of temporary work visa holders and foreign student travel to the United States on the U.S. economy, and is committed to facilitating nonimmigrant travel and further reducing immigration wait times.” visas”.

The State Department has pledged to make travel easier for nonimmigrants and further reduce visa wait times. (Archive)

Visas that will not require a face-to-face interview



The visas of the temporary agricultural and non-agricultural workers (H-2 visas), that of students (F and M visas), the academic exchange visitors (Academic J visas), professionals with specialized jobs (H-1B visas) and people with extraordinary abilities or achievements (O visas) are part of the categories that will not require a face-to-face interview.

Similarly, the trainees or special visitors in educational exchange (H-3 visas), the executives or managers transferred within the same company (L visas), the athletes, artists and presenters (P visas) and participants in international cultural exchange programs (Q visas) are other groups that will benefit from this exception.

People who process the visa for the first time will be exempt from the face-to-face interview. (Archive)

In this sense, they will also be free from the face-to-face interview those who process the visa for the first time and who must renew it within the same category, in the 48 months following the previous expiration.



In these specific cases, it will not be necessary to go to the US embassy or consulate of the country where you reside.

Cost of visa processing

According to official information, these are the costs of each type of visa.

The B-1/B-2 visafor children under 15 years of age, has a cost of $15. The tourist or business visa B1/B2 of 185 dollars, and the employment visa category H, L, O, P, Q, R and E, of 205 dollars.

Also, the price of E-1/E-2 visafor traders and investors is from 305 dollars

The K-1 visa for fiancés of US citizens costs US$265.

It is important to highlight that, Without the corresponding payment, the visa process does not start.

Likewise, it is crucial to know that the Department of State is not required under no circumstance to grant the visa for the simple fact that the applicant has paid the fee and also does not This amount is refundable if permission is not granted.

THE NATION/ARGENTINA (GDA)

​AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

​* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL TIEMPO belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our audiences.