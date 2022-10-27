The fiancé, fiancé or K1 visa is a type of non-immigrant permit with which a national of the United States can request the entry of his foreign partner to marry. This type of benefit applies to traditional and equal relationships.

(Read: Who will be able to apply for Spanish nationality starting this Thursday?)

To acquire this type of visa it is necessary to meet different requirements, first, who must request this document is the person of US nationality or citizenship, in addition, the applicant’s partner must be outside the United States, both parties must be single, widowed or divorced and of legal age to marry.

It is also necessary that the couple have met in person and have seen each other at least once in the last two years. It is also important that neither party is involved in crimes of child abuse.

(More: Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces test against possible threat)

Also, with this permission you have the commitment that the couple will marry within 90 days of entering the United States.



It is worth clarifying that if the foreign member of the couple has children, they can also enter the United States with the K2 form that is requested together with the K1.

The process is done with documentation that must be attached to the I-129F form required by the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS). These documents act as evidence for the suitability of the couple to apply for the K2.

The costs of this process are considerably high: the I-129F form has a cost of USD 535, after the application is approved, USD 265 is paid per visa, an additional USD 200 for a medical examination, for the adjustment of the visa after the marriage and its exchange for a Green Card (permanent residence card in the USA) are paid USD 1,225 and USD 85 for the registration of biometric data.

(These are the pending cases that Donald Trump has with justice)

In total, about 2,310 dollars are paid, that is, about 11,282,201 Colombian pesos (this value is calculated with the dollar at 4,884 pesos).



The entire process takes between five and eight months.this fluctuation of the times is due to the administrative processes and additional verifications that must be done as the verification of a divorce.

It is worth noting that, after the marriage is contracted, immigration agents will make a home visit to verify that the couple has not separated and that the conjugal union is valid.

More news