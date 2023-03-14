Visa | Do you think you know English? Test how you would do in the English yo-exam

In the HS quiz, you can test how the tasks of the English matriculation exam go.

Matriculation examination are at hand again, and many former high school students may wonder how to cope with today’s essays. For example, the English matriculation exam has changed significantly over the years.

With the help of the attached tasks, you can test how you would do in the English matriculation exam. The tasks are taken from the spring 2022 and 2021 tests of the long English syllabus. The correct answers are based on the characteristics of good answers by the University Examination Board.

In the real exam, there are more tasks and they are divided into four different sections: listening comprehension, reading comprehension, vocabulary and structure, and written production. In this quiz you can test your knowledge in the first three sections.