Dthat’s it. Online retailer Amazon is discontinuing its credit card, and with that, another free offering is off the market. From now on, customers have to pay if they want a credit card from the American group.

Sarah Huemer Editor in the “Value” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

This is annoying for the approximately one million Germans who have such a card. But the good news, for anyone interested in a new credit card, is that there are still some providers who give them out for free. High fees can therefore still be avoided.