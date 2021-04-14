Payment systems Visa and Mastercard responded to the possibility of shutting down services in Russia. While they continue to work as usual, RBC reports.

The head of Mastercard in Russia, Aleksey Malinovsky, recalled that the company has been operating in the country for more than 20 years, and Russians use more than 100 million Mastercard cards. “The company is a socially significant payment system, and all transactions with Russian cards are reliably processed by the NSPK,” he concluded. In turn, Visa representatives indicated that the system has been operating in the Russian market for more than 30 years and is contributing to the digitalization of the domestic economy.

Earlier in April, the Kremlin started talking about a possible disconnection of Russia from payment systems. “We can state one thing with certainty: in one form or another, restrictions on Russia are used by a number of states that pursue the goal of containing Russia by illegal, from the point of view of international law, measures,” said the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov. According to him, the domestic Mir system could become an alternative.

The State Duma supported this idea. Andrey Svintsov, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications, said that Mir is a potential competitor to Visa and Mastercard. The deputy believes that the creators of Mir need to actively offer their services abroad.

The central bank, in turn, reassured the Russians about the possible disconnection of the country from the main international payment systems. There are currently no risks of shutdown being observed there.