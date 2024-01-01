Visa | 20 pictures reveal how well you know new cars

HS's clever image test reveals how sharp you have been when looking at new cars.

New those who are considering a car now have cat days, because in 2023 enormously interesting models came to the market. In addition many brands drop their prices to stimulate trade, so the consumer has something to choose from.

HS tests several new cars every month: we write news when we hear the results of the models we like and test them comprehensively when the cars arrive in Finland.

The clever picture test below reveals how sharp you have been when looking at the car tests of the past year.

HS compiled a bunch of photos from the year's test drive offer. 20 pictures have been selected for the picture compilation, from which you should recognize the car models in question.

You can get help at www.hs.fi/autotwhere you can find all our articles related to motoring and traffic.